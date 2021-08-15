Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($45.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 93,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,178.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

