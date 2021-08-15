Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 261.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

