Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 851,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 211.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

