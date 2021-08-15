Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 5,221,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,159. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.54 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.