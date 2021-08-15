Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report sales of $583.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.20 million. Atlassian reported sales of $459.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.94. 471,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,811. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of -120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.95.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.