Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $5.22. Biogen posted earnings of $8.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $342.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.45. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

