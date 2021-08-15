Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.07). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.62% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 3,966,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,095. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

