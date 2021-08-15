Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.57. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.49. 765,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.