Analysts Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post $406.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.20 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $374.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -522.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $142,823. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.