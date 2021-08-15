Analysts Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

