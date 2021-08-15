Analysts Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target at $306.00

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

