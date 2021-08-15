Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $283.67

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PODD opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $197.08 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.30.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

