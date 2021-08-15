Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $283.67

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of PODD opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $197.08 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.