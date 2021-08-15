Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $28.77

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $28.21. 1,674,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95. Mplx has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.