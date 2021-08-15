Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. CIBC increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 490,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

