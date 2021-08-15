Analysts Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) PT at $10.13

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLMD. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLMD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SOC Telemed by 40.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

