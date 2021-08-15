Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $25.90

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

NYSE:VRT opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 78.31%. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after buying an additional 394,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $199,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

