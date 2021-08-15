Analysts Set Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Target Price at $29.14

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$31.44 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,456,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

