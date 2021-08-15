Analyzing Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) & Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Nordson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Nordson $2.12 billion 6.26 $249.54 million $5.48 41.71

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordson 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nordson has a consensus price target of $243.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Nordson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A Nordson 13.88% 20.60% 10.23%

Summary

Nordson beats Berkshire Grey on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The Advanced Technology Solution segment integrates proprietary product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.