Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,037 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 69,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

