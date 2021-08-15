ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151.81 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $151.81 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00006680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.19 or 1.00540395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00865913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

