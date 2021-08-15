API3 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.70 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $63.25 million and $5.70 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00009773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00864691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044590 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

