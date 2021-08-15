AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 409,709 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at $747,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 24.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

