Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 285,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,731. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -147.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.83. Appian has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

