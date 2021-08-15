Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

