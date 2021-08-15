Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 758,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,564. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

