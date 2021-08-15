Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.68.

Several research firms have commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.