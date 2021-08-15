Arcblock Market Cap Tops $21.74 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 96.1% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and $26.79 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00868643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00107782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

