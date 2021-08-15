Arcimoto (FUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

