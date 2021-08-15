Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ARDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,710. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
