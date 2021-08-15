ARGA Investment Management LP Has $128.33 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 10.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.92% of AerCap worth $128,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,538,000 after acquiring an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 126,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 483,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,823. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

