ARGA Investment Management LP Has $36.30 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,038 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 280,673 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 2.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,246. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

