ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 16,441 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 119,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,914,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,904. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

