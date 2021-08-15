Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 322 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.60. 641,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.