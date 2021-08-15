Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 2,002 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $441.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

