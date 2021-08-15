Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,299,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.