Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 4,860 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

