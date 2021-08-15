Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.19. 21,832,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

