Argyle Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

