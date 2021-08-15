Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 587 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. United Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.52. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $188.43 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

