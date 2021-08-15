Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,465,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 474,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.22.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.