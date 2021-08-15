Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Truist lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

