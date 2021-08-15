Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $859,000 in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $337,000.

PAMC stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13.

