Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 230.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

