Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

