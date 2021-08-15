Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 2,444,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

