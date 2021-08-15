Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,226,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,541 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.78. 206,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.