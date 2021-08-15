Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. 238,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

