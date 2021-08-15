Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 788 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.72. 245,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.