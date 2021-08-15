Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VOE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. 206,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,790. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

