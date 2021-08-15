Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.53. 5,299,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

